Robert van de Weg resigns as Volga-Dnepr Group SVP

2017 has certainly gotten off to a tumultuous start, with numerous management shake-ups at top air freight and logistics companies around the globe. Earlier this week, we reported executive changes at Etihad Airways, FedEx Corp, and ASL Airlines Belgium in New faces in high places. Today, The Loadstar reported Robert van de Weg had suddenly decided to leave the Volga-Dnepr Group.

A statement from the Group later confirmed that Van de Weg has indeed resigned from his post as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the “Cargo Supermarket.” However, Volga-Dnepr also added, “Robert will continue to cooperate with the Group on a strategic level.” Exactly such cooperation might entail is unclear at present, but time will tell.

Robert joins a growing list of talented executives to recently make a quiet exit from Volga-Dnepr Group, even as its airlines have continued to enjoy rapid growth. In May 2016, Wolfgang Meier left his post as Group Vice President for Marketing and Development. Meier’s departure was soon followed by the resignation of AirBridgeCargo’s Executive President, Denis Ilyin.

Although Van de Weg was promoted to Group SVP in October, a replacement has yet to be named for Ilyin. This has led some to speculate that Group President, Alexey Isaikin has increased his day-to-day involvement in AirBridgeCargo. Last October for example, Isaikin was present in Seattle for the delivery of AirBridge’s tenth 747-8F.

Over the past few years, Volga-Dnepr’s scheduled-service carrier, AirBridgeCargo Airlines, has enjoyed phenomenal growth, much of which is credited to leadership from seasoned executives like Van de Weg. Group management acknowledged that “even though the market continued to be very challenging, Robert’s leadership has helped AirBridgeCargo to achieve the highest growth dynamics in the industry for three consecutive years.”