Shanghai Airport Authority Partners with Cargo Facts Asia 2017

Cargo Facts is excited to announce that Shanghai Airport Authority (SAA) will take on the role of host partner for the sixth annual presentation of Cargo Fact Asia, which will take place April 25-26, 2017, at the Grand Hyatt in Shanghai’s Jin Mao Tower. Under the auspices of the Shanghai Municipal Government, SAA operates both Shanghai Pudong International (PVG) and Hongqiao International Airport (SHA). Nearly 100 airlines connect these two Shanghai airports to more than 200 domestic and international destinations.

The explosive growth of e-commerce is fueling the biggest revolution in the air freight and express industry in decades, and nowhere is the impact of this revolution bigger than in China, where the domestic express industry is struggling to add capacity in-line with demand for overnight delivery. Last year, Shanghai’s airports were the busiest in mainland China – no surprise given it is the country’s most populous and affluent city, and thus an ideal place to get a better grasp on the world’s most dynamic air cargo market.

Cargo Facts Asia 2017 will be presented by both Cargo Facts and Air Cargo World, offering attendees the opportunity to explore all facets of air cargo. The 2017 event will also feature an expanded agenda with even more topics presented in concurrent sessions. The unique combination of concurrent panels and presentations feature the best, brightest, and most innovative executives in the global air cargo industry. Attendees at the event can expect to experience exceptional networking, as well as sessions dedicated to important topics such as current industry demand, the prospects for the future in an uncertain economic environment, and the new opportunities and challenges in the expanding express market.

The event has hosted professionals from 200+ companies and 80+ airlines from across 25 countries, and you can count on the 6th Annual Cargo Facts Asia to attract even more engaged participants from the global air cargo community. Past speaker at the conference have included executives from companies like Air China Cargo, Air France-KLM, Airbus, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Boeing, Cainiao, Cathay Pacific, China Postal Airlines, DHL, FedEx, Nippon Cargo Airlines, Okay Airways, SF Express, YTO Express and many more.

For more information about Cargo Facts Asia or to register, visit http://www.cargofactsasia.com.