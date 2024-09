FedEx on Sept. 18 took delivery of its twentieth Cessna 408 SkyCourier from Textron Aviation after closing out the first quarter of its 2025 fiscal year. The SkyCourier (408-0032) departed Wichita Beech Factory Airport, Kan. (BEC), that day and arrived in Fargo, N.D. (FAR). It was followed on Sept. 20 by the next delivery (408-0033) […]