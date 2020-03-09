Cathay operates passenger aircraft as freighters to replace lost bellyhold capacity

In recent weeks, Cathay Pacific and regional subsidiary Cathay Dragon have made significant reductions to their respective intra-Asia passenger flight schedules, leading to a precipitous drop in bellyhold capacity. Air cargo demand remains robust to the extent that Cathay has begun to repurpose some of its many idled aircraft by flying them as freighters. Cathay […]

