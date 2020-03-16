Delta to operate passenger planes as freighters for charters

Delta Air Lines will join the list of airlines operating passenger aircraft as freighters. The carrier’s entire trans-Atlantic belly network has been nearly eliminated as a result of the U.S. travel ban on foreign nationals from the Schengen Area, the U.K. and Ireland. Delta Cargo has begun offering charter flights in response to customer demand, […]

Get Cargo Facts Premium for as low as $9 per week! Start your free 1 week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe *Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.