KLM to reactivate two 747 Combis as freighters

Jeff Lee

Netherlands-based KLM will bring two 747-400 Combis out of their short-lived retirement to serve as freighters between Amsterdam (AMS) and China during the COVID-19 crisis. The carrier has partnered with the Dutch government and the Royal Philips Dutch conglomerate to transport cargo on the aircraft for six to eight weeks, starting April 13. KLM had […]

