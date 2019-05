Russia-based Atran will operate a weekly scheduled flight between Hangzhou (HGH) and Riga (RIX) via Moscow Vnukovo (VKO) and other intermediate airports for Alibaba’s logistics-arm, Cainiao. The flight will utilize the carrier’s sole 737-800BCF, which Atran added to its fleet in January (32616, ex-NOK air) on lease from GECAS [FAT 004768]. Although the new route […]