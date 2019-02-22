JD Logistics’ President of International Logistics joins Cargo Facts Asia speaker faculty

Stard Huang, president of international business at JD Logistics – the integrated supply chain management arm of Beijing-based JD.com – has joined the Cargo Facts Asia 2019 speaker faculty. During a Fireside Chat, Stard will discuss how consumer e-commerce demands are evolving, and the implications for cross-border e-commerce supply chains and their reliance on air freight.

The event will be held 15-17 April at the Langham Shanghai. For more information, or to register, visit the conference website here. Discounted early bird registration ends 1 March.

For those unfamiliar with China’s largest retailer by revenue, last November, JD.com became the first e-tailer in the country to launch an own-controlled freighter network. Today a 737F operated by an HNA Group subsidiary, Tianjin Air Cargo, flies in JD Logistics livery. This network is expected to grow in the coming years, particularly as JD Logistics begins to leverage its expansive logistic network to go head-to-head with integrators such as SF Express, YTO Express and FedEx. Last fall the company launched an express parcel delivery service for businesses and consumers looking to send parcels between large cities.

As president of international logistics, Huang leads development strategy and operations for JD’s overseas logistics network. Prior to joining JD in 2013, Huang held senior logistics positions at multinational consumer goods manufacturers and shipping lines.

Huang joins an esteemed speaker faculty, which includes Stephen Gao, operations director, Juneyao Airlines; David Su, chairman, YTO Cargo Airlines; Joanna Li, VP SCO & SCCO Asia & Pacific, AirBridgeCargo, and many more.

