Speakers from Cainiao, Finnair Cargo join Cargo Facts Asia speaker faculty

The lineup of air cargo industry visionaries speaking at Cargo Facts Asia 2019 in Shanghai has recently expanded to include Terry Xie, head of linehaul & planning, Cainiao and Fredrik Wildtgrube, head of global sales, Finnair Cargo.

Cargo Facts Asia 2019 will be held 15-17 April at the Langham Shanghai. For more information, or to register, visit the conference website here.

Wildtgrube was appointed head of global sales, in January 2016. He has broad experience in logistics and sales having worked in multiple freight forwarding companies, and most recently at Nokia and Microsoft Mobile. He holds a Master’s degree from Hanken School of Economics in Finland.

Xie is the head of global linehaul and planning for Cainiao global, a data-driven smart logistics platform that enables global ecommerce. He is responsible for global network planning & development, linehaul operation & procurement as well as cost and revenue management for Cainiao export business.

Prior to joining Cainiao Network in Hangzhou China, Terry held several regional and global positions in Philips, DHL and APL in Singapore, in the areas of logistics solution design, operation management and program management. He has a master of engineering in manufacturing from MIT and a bachelor degree in mechanical engineering from HUST.

Xie and Wildtgrube join a phenomenal speaker faculty that includes representatives from Atlas Air, Agility, AirbridgeCargo, ANA Cargo, GECAS, MAB Kargo, SF Express, Sichuan Air Logistics, YTO Cargo Airlines, and more!

2

- Readers Like This Post