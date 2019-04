UPS reported first-quarter 2019 net income was down 17.4% year-over-year to $1.11 billion, on revenues that were up slightly (0.3%) at $17.1 billion. Operating profit for the quarter declined 8.3% to $1.39 billion, as the company was hit by forecasted “headwinds” and a series of severe winter storms that impacted the company’s US Domestic segment. […]