Switzerland-based Dufour Aerospace has renewed its partnership with Arizona-based Areion UAS, formerly Spright, which includes Areion’s purchase of 40 Aero2 drones from Dufour with the option for 100 more. The Aero2 is Dufour’s first product and will soon enter pre-series production. Dufour aims to deliver the 40 drones to Areion in 2026, Dufour told Cargo […]