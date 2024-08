Swiftair is about to start flying its fifth DHL-owned 737-800BDSF, taking the lead as the top CMI operator for the express integrator’s 737-800 freighters. The 2000-vintage unit 30073 (ex-Blue Panorama Airlines), which has been in Madrid (MAD) since July after completing conversion with IAI at the Haite Tianjin (TSN) facility this year, is registered in […]