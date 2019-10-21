CFS 2019: Delta investment, e-commerce to create opportunities for LATAM Cargo

SAN DIEGO – Despite a weak air cargo market in 2019, Santiago-headquartered LATAM Cargo is optimistic about the long-term prospects for airfreight in Latin America. E-commerce, both domestic and cross-border, will be a major driver for trade requiring expedited transportation, Andres Bianchi, CEO, LATAM Cargo told Chelsea Toczauer, associate editor, Cargo Facts, on the sidelines of Cargo Facts Symposium 2019.

In addition to expected growth on the retail side, Bianchi said that a recent investment from U.S.-based Delta Air Lines has the potential to be “meaningful across the board” post-approval.

