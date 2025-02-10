Cargo Facts LATAM 2025 debuts this week in the major Latin American cargo hub of Sao Paulo, Brazil, where key industry leaders and stakeholders will assemble to share insights on the trends shaping the region’s evolving air cargo market.

Demand for e-commerce contributed to 2024’s market growth in Latin America, paving the way for the first A321 freighters to enter service in the region as carriers increasingly grow their fleets with narrowbody freighters.

Brazil, which accounts for more than 90% of the next-generation narrowbody freighters registered in Latin America, is now home to the first two A321-200 freighter operators in the region: Levu Air Cargo and Azul. Also, GOL, Modern Logistics and Sideral Linhas Aereas operate ten of the thirteen 737-800Fs in service in the region.

The remaining three 737-800 freighters are operated by Aerolineas Argentinas and Panama-based Copa Airlines. The former leased two 737-800SFs from Macquarie AirFinance in 2023, and the latter was the first carrier to operate next-generation freighters when it began commercial service with its 737-800BCF in 2022.

Mexico-based Aeronaves TSM operates nearly half of the previous-generation narrowbody freighters serving Latin America, followed by Sideral Linhas Aereas, which operates twelve 737 Classic freighters. Meanwhile, Brazil-based Total Linhas Aereas and Colombia-based Aerosucre, with four and five 737 Classics, respectively, continue to grow their fleets.

Trending topics for CF LATAM

CF LATAM 2025 will feature a fireside chat with Avianca Cargo’s Diogo Elias, and include discussions on:

Market prospects for Latin America;

Latin America becoming a global leader for narrowbody freighters; and

Facilitating growing demand for e-commerce in Latin America.

Among the distinguished speakers joining the panel discussions are:

Dario Matsuguma, cargo fleet and operations manager at Azul;

Luis Ramos, founder and chief executive of Awesome Cargo;

Nuno Leal, chief marketing officer at World Star Aviation;

Rodrigo Pacheco, chief executive of Levu Air Cargo; and

Tadashi Mabee, product marketing director of Boeing conversion programs at Boeing.

