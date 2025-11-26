Cargo Facts is pleased to announce that executives from MTU Aero Engines, The Xtreme Group and GA Telesis will join free webinar discussion “Full thrust: Navigating engine challenges in the freighter segment” on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. ET.

In this free webinar, moderated by Cargo Facts Senior Associate Editor Robert Luke, the panelists will discuss challenges affecting engine capacity, including new production delays, geopolitical events, turnaround time for repairs and what lies ahead in 2026.

The webinar panelists are:

Les Cronin, vice president of sales and marketing at MTU Aero Engines North America;

David Ellis, chief commercial officer at GA Telesis; and

Jose Fagundo, vice president of sales and business development at The Xtreme Group.

Register here for the webinar.

Cronin brings more than twenty-eight years of experience in the MRO, leasing and airline industry. Before becoming VP of MTU’s North American sales and marketing in January 2022, he was VP of global engine leasing for the company.

Germany-based MTU Aero Engines designs, develops, manufactures and performs maintenance on more than thirty commercial and military engine types. It is one of the world’s largest MRO providers for commercial engines, serving 230 airlines.

Ellis was promoted to CCO at GA Telesis in July. He most recently was global head of leasing and trading and was head of trading for GA Telesis’ asset transaction group for more than fourteen years.

GA Telesis recently delivered Airwork’s first 737-800 freighter on Nov. 7. In addition to the 2000-vintage 737-800SF (27988, ex-Belavia) on lease to Airwork, the GA Telesis portfolio includes a pair of 737-800SFs leased to Kenya Airways and a capital finance deal with Nauru Airlines for another 737-800SF (33003, ex-Sriwijaya Air).

Fagundo is one of the executive managers guiding Xtreme Group’s expansion into air cargo through its subsidiaries 7Air, Aventus Air Leasing II, Xtreme Aviation MRO and Aerothrust engine MRO.

Fagundo became VP of sales and business development in August 2024. He previously held leadership roles in the engine industry, including director of asset sales and business development at BF Aerospace and VP of business development in the Americas for IAG engine center.

