FedEx reported $22.2 billion in revenue for its third quarter of fiscal 2025, up 1.9% from the corresponding period in 2023. The company reported $19.2 billion in revenue for FedEx Express, up 2.7% year over year, and $2.1 billion in revenue for FedEx Freight, down 5.3% YoY, according to the company’s earnings report, released […]