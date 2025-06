Malta-based Bridges Air Cargo has signed a deal with Regional One to take the Miami-based lessor’s first E190F conversion to become the launch operator of Embraer’s freighter program. Bridges will start operating the 2010-vintage E190F prototype (19000360, ex-Avianca El Salvador) on its Maltese in the third quarter, according to an Embraer release. Cargo Facts believes Bridges will […]