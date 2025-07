Estonian carrier NyxAir will soon begin operating another Saab 340B freighter, expanding its regional freighter fleet to four aircraft. The 1991-vintage Saab 340BF (340B-225, ex-RAF-Avia) is not the first Saab 340B freighter incorporated into the NyxAir fleet. The carrier previously had three units but appeared to step away from the type in 2023. Unit 340B-225 arrived […]