Search

Sun Country Air to operate ten 737-800BCFs for Amazon

Charles Kauffman

Minneapolis-based low-cost carrier Sun Country Air has agreed to operate ten 737-800BCFs on a CMI-basis for Amazon for a period of six years. The carrier will become Amazon’s third ACMI operator in the United States after Air Transport Services Group and Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings. Amazon will lease all ten 737-800BCFs from GECAS, and transfer […]

Get Cargo Facts Premium for as low as $9 per week!

Start your free 1 week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Get Latest Issue

Trending Posts

FREIGHTER AIRCRAFT TRANSACTIONS

Cargo Facts Consulting

Narrowbody Conversions

Widebody Conversions

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2019