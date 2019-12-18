Sun Country Air to operate ten 737-800BCFs for Amazon

Minneapolis-based low-cost carrier Sun Country Air has agreed to operate ten 737-800BCFs on a CMI-basis for Amazon for a period of six years. The carrier will become Amazon’s third ACMI operator in the United States after Air Transport Services Group and Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings. Amazon will lease all ten 737-800BCFs from GECAS, and transfer […]

