Four startups named in Cargo Facts EMEA’s 2020 DEMOvation Challenge

Cargo Facts is pleased to announce four of the six startups chosen to provide live demonstrations and compete during the DEMOVation session at its upcoming Cargo Facts EMEA 2020.

The second-annual edition of the conference, focused on innovation in airfreight, will be presented Feb. 3-5 at the Westin Grand, in Frankfurt.

The first four companies selected to participate in the DEMOvation session, along with their proposed technologies include:

AllRead MLT, which has developed a deep learning-based, information-spotting software that spots, reads and converts text and symbols appearing in industrial processes into alphanumeric text.

Emu Analytics’ and the startup’s Flo.w platform that generates real-time visual insights from data points.

KoiReader , a cognitive capture API that interprets unstructured data.

Stargo, a digital platform that uses AI to generate price and route optimization solutions based on historical and real-time data.

In addition to demoing during the conference, startups will be showcased in Cargo Facts EMEA’s new Innovation Alley, a dedicated space where attendees can view demos and network with startups.

Applications were put through a rigorous review process and are hand-selected by Cargo Facts’ editorial staff representatives from the official accelerator partner of Cargo Facts EMEA, HANGAR Labs, based on originality and their perceived ability to make meaningful contributions to the air cargo industry.

During the conference, DEMOvation judges will select one winner from the group of participants to receive a prize package worth up to $50,000 that includes a an advertising campaign on Cargofacts.com and an opportunity to join and benefit from HANGAR’s accelerator.

HANGAR — part of IAI Ltd. (Israeli Aerospace Industries), Israel’s largest aerospace and defense company — is an accelerator focused on “Industry 4.0” technologies, such as air cargo logistics, AR/VR condition analysis, predictive maintenance, supply chain management, machine learning and big data analytics.

To register and for more information about Cargo Facts EMEA, visit www.cargofactsemea.com.