Speakers from AeroMexico Cargo, Pratt & Whitney to speak at Cargo Facts Symposium

Less than one month out from Cargo Facts Symposium 2019, and the lineup of air cargo industry visionaries joining this year’s Speaker Faculty continues to grow. Speakers joining us this year at the event, to be held Oct. 16-18 at the InterContinental San Diego, include Getulio Centanaro, VP Cargo Sales Americas, AeroMexico Cargo, and Larry Gray, Director-Customer Value, Environment & Mature Products, Commercial Engines Marketing, Pratt & Whitney.

Before joining AeroMexico this year, Centanaro spent more than seven years with Geodis, where he worked to oversee product development, customer experience, and procurement and profitability. He has a track record of more than 16 years in the transportation and logistics industry, with exposure to Latin American, North American, Asian and European markets. Centanaro joins the panel, “Pan-American cargo: matching capacity to cargo demand.”

Gray joined Pratt & Whitney in 1984 and works with PW2000, PW4000 and other commercial engines manufactured by the company. He’s a leading expert on environmental issues – noise regulations in particular – and is a member of ICAO’s Aviation Environmental Protection Committee. Gray will speak on the panel, “Engines and their role in freighter fleet development.”

and new for this year, a harbor cruise.