Dubai-based dnata has unveiled a centralized smart cargo screening control room at Dubai International Airport, developed with Dubai police.

The hub allows Dubai police officers to remotely operate and monitor from a single location dnata’s six X-ray screening machines across the handler’s cargo warehouse at the airport (DXB), according to a Dec. 18 release from dnata.

The system is integrated with dnata’s One Cargo digital management platform, enabling real-time data sharing, automated workflows and faster operational decisions, according to the release.

Previously, screening was conducted at multiple warehouse points, increasing resource use and slowing throughput. The centralized model reduces screening time and dnata expects it to improve throughput by about 3% annually.

The new system reduces manual handling, supports advanced analytics and helps optimize internal cargo movements, lowering fuel use within the facility.

Growing operations

Dnata serves more than 120 airline customers and handles about 60,000 tonnes of cargo per month at DXB. Between April 2024 and March 2025, the company processed more than 1 million tonnes of cargo across its DXB and Dubai World Central (DWC) operations, the highest annual volume in its history and a year-over-year increase of about 30%.

The company attributed the growth to rising e-commerce demand, regional population growth and Dubai’s role as a global transit hub.

Cargo Facts LATAM 2026, the essential event for stakeholders in Latin America, will take place Feb. 10-12 at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City. Learn more and register by Dec. 26 to take advantage of early-bird pricing.

Cargo Facts Asia 2026, the indispensable event for Asia-Pacific stakeholders, will take place March 23-25 at the W Shanghai. Learn more and register by Feb. 6 to take advantage of early-bird pricing.

The inaugural Cargo Facts Routes and Airport Conference will take place April 27-28 at the Marriott Al Forsan Abu Dhabi. Learn more and register by March 13 to take advantage of early-bird pricing.

Cargo Facts EMEA 2026, the key industry event for stakeholders in the EMEA region, will take place April 28-30 at the Marriott Al Forsan Abu Dhabi. Learn more and register by March 13 to take advantage of early-bird pricing.