Malaysian carrier Raya Airways has taken delivery of its fifth 767-200BDSF on lease from CAM as it continues to grow its medium-widebody fleet. The 1982-vintage, CF6-powered freighter (22218), which arrived in Kuala Lumpur (SZB) today, was last in service in April 2022 with Amerijet. Raya remains the only 767 operator in Malaysia. Malaysia Airlines is […]