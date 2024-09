Brazil-based Sideral Linhas Aereas this month began flying its 737-800SF, becoming the third carrier in the country to operate an -800 freighter and the second in Latin America with the AEI conversion. The carrier positioned the 1999-vintage unit 28591 (ex-Sriwijaya Air) from its base in Curitiba (CWB) to Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport (GRU) on […]