Amazon Air preparing to launch EU operations

Amazon Air has posted a number of job openings for European aviation professionals and plans to launch gateway operations at Leipzig Airport (LEJ). The establishment of an Amazon Air gateway at LEJ marks the operation’s first expansion outside of the United States. Aircraft emblazoned in Amazon Air livery could soon follow as many industry analysts […]

