Avianca Cargo has taken delivery of its first A330-200P2F, the second of two Airbus medium-widebody conversions the Colombia-based carrier received in June. The 2012-vintage A330-200P2F (1342) landed at Avianca’s facility in Medellin (MDE) on June 20 after a stay of almost two years at the Mobile Aerospace Engineering facility in Mobile, Ala. (BFM), for conversion […]