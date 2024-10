Vaayu Group has taken delivery of the first A320-200P2F it will place with Fly Vaayu, a new cargo airline it set up in the United Arab Emirates. The 2004-vintage, V2500-powered unit 2288 (ex-Lauda Europe), which landed today in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE (RKT), is also the first A320 freighter registered in the Middle East and […]