FlyKhiva plans to grow its Boeing medium-widebody freighter fleet to capitalize on Asia-Europe traffic. FlyKhiva expects to lease up to three more 767-300Fs by the end of 2025, the Uzbekistan-based carrier told Cargo Facts at Air Cargo Europe 2025 in Munich last week. Having obtained its AOC in February 2024, FlyKhiva has one 767-300BCF (28883, […]