MJets Air will soon put its fifth 737-800BCF into service after taking another freighter on lease from AerCap. The 2007-vintage 737-800BCF (32685, ex-Raindo United Services) was parked at Kuala Lumpur’s Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (SZB) since March. It departed on its first test flight under Malaysian registration Oct. 8, flying for about two hours […]