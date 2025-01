Titan Aviation Leasing has found a home for a 757-200PCF that has been parked for a year and will help My Freighter enter the narrowbody-freighter segment. Uzbekistan-based My Freighter expects the 2001-vintage, RB11-powered freighter (32386) to join its fleet around the end of February, the airline told Cargo Facts. Unit 32386 has been in Lakeland, […]