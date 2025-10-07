Saltchuk Aviation subsidiary Aloha Air Cargo has retired its youngest 737 Classic freighter from its operational fleet after ten years of service.

Saltchuk Aviation sold the 1999-vintage 737-300F (25606) after evaluating several factors including hours, cycles and age, and determined that it had reached the end of its useful life, the group told Cargo Facts.

Unit 25606, which Saltchuk Aviation had acquired from lessor Automatic in 2015, landed in Marana, Ariz. (MZJ), on Sept. 29 after its last commercial flight with Aloha in August.

Unit 25606’s departure leaves Saltchuk Aviation with three 737-300Fs of 1998-, 1995- and 1987- vintages. The group also has six 737-400Fs and one 737-800SF in operation with its Northern Air Cargo subsidiary.

Northern Air Cargo most recently leased a 737-400F (28889) from Automatic and put that aircraft into service in late September after Aloha returned a 737-300F (27905) at the end of 2024.

Saltchuk Aviation will continue to look at both 737 Classics and NGs, it said.

The group has downsized its operations to narrowbody and regional aircraft after ending all 767-300 freighter flying in September so it can concentrate on its cargo business in Alaska and Hawaii.

As part of that move, Northern Air Cargo on Oct. 5 launched a flight between Anchorage (ANC) and Seattle (SEA) using its 737-800SF (35119).

