Sichuan Airlines has grown its fleet of Airbus conversions to five after adding its third A321 freighter. The 2007-vintage A321-200PCF (3005, ex-Vietnam Airlines) is also the third 321 Precision Conversions conversion that the Sichuan Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Co. (SMECO) facility in Chengdu (CTU) has completed. The V2500-powered unit 3005 is on lease from Sichuan Aviation Industry Development […]