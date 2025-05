Swiftair will double its A321F fleet this year by adding two more Airbus narrowbody freighters. The first is the 2008-vintage A321-200P2F (3749) that lessor BBAM bought from Titan Airways in 2024. Swiftair will take delivery of it on lease in May, the Spain-based carrier told Cargo Facts. Unit 3749 has been in Ostrava, Czech Republic (OSR), since […]