Raya Airways will soon take delivery of a production 767-300F to become the first Southeast Asian operator of the type. The 1999-vintage 767-300F (29881), which CAM purchased from LATAM in March, arrived back in Wilmington, Ohio (ILN), on July 1 after paint at the Dean Baldwin facility in Macon, Ga. (MCN). The CF6-powered freighter is […]