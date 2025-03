Chisholm Enterprises has expanded its fleet with its youngest freighter and placed the 2010-vintage 737-800BCF with its New Zealand-based subsidiary, Texel Air Australasia. The aircraft (36804, ex-World Cargo Airlines) arrived in Hamilton (HLZ) on March 1 and is on lease from BBAM. The lessor had leased the 737-800BCF to World Cargo Airlines in 2022 but […]