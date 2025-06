UniWorld Air Cargo has taken delivery of its first 737-400 freighter and second 737 Classic overall. The 1998-vintage, AEI-converted 737-400SF (28701, ex-West Atlantic) is on lease to the Panama-based carrier from Petrus Aviation and managed by Automatic, Petrus told Cargo Facts. Unit 28701 arrived in Panama City (PTY) on May 30. It exited service with […]