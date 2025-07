The Civil Aviation Administration of China has validated EFW’s STCs for its A320 family P2F programs, paving the way for Chinese carriers to operate EFW’s two Airbus narrowbody passenger-to-freighter conversion types. The approval from the CAAC signals that EFW could soon see the first Chinese operator of an A321-200P2F or A320-200P2F. EFW received its EASA […]