Robert V. Dahl, a pioneer in aviation research and a former Cargo Facts executive, died yesterday in Seattle.

He was 77 and is survived by his wife, Linda.

Known as Bob, Dahl was the managing director of Cargo Facts Consulting, originally Air Cargo Management Group (ACMG). Among his most significant legacies is that he built the original 20-Year Freighter Forecast, which projected the annual freighter aircraft fleet. The forecast, which still uses the baseline assumptions, key metrics and fundamental methodology he created, remains an important reference for the industry.

Dahl earned a Bachelor of Science degree in aeronautical engineering from the University of Washington and a Master’s of Science in systems management from the University of Southern California.

He joined ACMG in 1990 as project manager and retired as its managing director in 2018. During his tenure, Dahl conducted extensive research for FedEx, Boeing, Israel Aerospace Industries and Vx Capital, among many others. His research shaped many of the industry’s strategies, especially those centered on new freighter programs.

He worked for 20 years at Boeing in several engineering and management positions in its Commercial Aircraft and Advanced Systems Divisions before joining ACMG.

“I immediately found ACMG to be a good fit for me — working on small projects where I dealt directly with clients, did independent research, and wrote reports, all of which gave me a real sense of accomplishment that I seldom experienced at Boeing,” Dahl said at a retirement dinner held in his honor in 2018. “And just as important, I really enjoyed what I was doing.”

Dahl was consistently laudatory of his colleagues, rarely passing up an opportunity to compliment a coworker on a job well done.

His personal life was marked by the untimely passing of his son, Matthew, in 2019. Following Matthew’s death, Dahl dedicated considerable energy supporting the Matthew Dahl Legacy Fund in Neuropathology at the University of Washington.

“Bob was truly one of the most decent human beings and closest friends,” said Ned Laird, founder of Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Management Group. “He and Linda led a life of love, honor and kindness. I will miss his friendship every day.”

Laird added, “May we all honor him by being better people ourselves and taking the time to listen to each other more patiently. He taught me that.”

Funeral details were not available at press time but will be shared when they become available.