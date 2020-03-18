Search

Qantas, KLM fly passenger aircraft as freighters, Lufthansa and IAG may follow

Jeff Lee

[Note: Qantas has now decided to suspend all international passenger flying from the end of March until at least May 31, 2020.] As borders are severely restricted and passenger flights are cancelled around the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more airlines are beginning to operate empty passenger aircraft for the sole purpose of carrying […]

Coronavirus

