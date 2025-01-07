Cargo Facts is pleased to announce that the free webinar “ACMI, CMI and Charter in 2025: Challenges and Opportunities” will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 11a.m. ET.

Amid a shortage of dedicated widebody freighter capacity, four leading players in the ACMI, CMI and charter segments will join Cargo Facts to discuss whether there is room for growth in outsourced flying and the commercial implications of such growth.

The webinar, moderated by Cargo Facts Sr. Associate Editor Robert Luke, will address the hot market for 747 freighters, the changing dynamics of demand, and what lies ahead for ACMI, CMI and charter flying.

Register here for the free webinar.

The four distinguished panelists contributing to the webinar discussion are:

Russi Batliwala, group chairman of Chapman Freeborn;

Richard Broekman, chief commercial officer and head of sustainability at Atlas Air Worldwide;

Edvinas Demenius, chief executive and board chair of SmartLynx; and

Unndor Jonsson, vice president of sales and marketing at Air Atlanta Icelandic.

These panelists bring a wealth of experience to the topic.

Chapman Freeborn’s Batliwala has thirty-six years of charter broker experience. He was appointed chief executive in 2009 after managing Chapman Freeborn Germany for nearly two decades.

Atlas Air’s Broekman became CCO and head of sustainability in June 2023, and has served in multiple leadership roles with the airline. Prior to joining Atlas in 2004, he contributed to the development and maintenance of Polar Air Cargo’s flight management tool.

Atlas Air expanded its large-widebody freighter fleet in 2024 after acquiring and taking delivery of seven 747 freighters. It is the largest operator of the type with fifty-six in its fleet.

Demenius, who has served as CEO of SmartLynx since February, 2024, oversaw the carrier’s expansion into cargo. He previously served as chief operating officer and was vice president of sales and development for the ACMI specialist.

SmartLynx added its fourteenth A321F to its fleet in 2024. The Latvia-based carrier subleased one of its A321 freighters to Brazil-based Levu Air Cargo, which became the first Latin American carrier to operate the type last year.

Air Atlanta Icelandic’s Jonsson has been vice president of sales and marketing since 2019 and has been with the carrier for more than eighteen years.

In late 2024, Air Atlanta Icelandic and its Malta-based subsidiary, Air Atlanta Europe, started flying two ex-China Airlines 747-400Fs: unit 33731 on behalf of Fly Meta and unit 33732 on behalf of Network Aviation.

Register here for the free webinar.

Register now for Cargo Facts’ essential regional events for industry stakeholders: