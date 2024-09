BBN Airlines Turkey is growing its freighter fleet and will soon take delivery of a third A321-200P2F. The 2002-vintage, V2500-powered freighter (1670, ex-Air Busan), which departed the VT San Antonio Aerospace facility in San Antonio (SAT) on Aug. 22 and arrived in Dothan, Ala. (DHN), later that evening, will go on lease with BBN Airlines […]