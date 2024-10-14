SAN DIEGO — The 30th annual Cargo Facts Symposium kicks off today, bringing together freighter operators, lessors, conversion providers, manufacturers, MROs and more.

To mark the milestone, this year’s Cargo Facts Symposium will, for the first time, include three fireside chats, featuring Atlas Air Chief Executive Michael Steen, ATSG Chief Executive Mike Berger and UPS Airlines President Bill Moore.

Cargo Facts Consulting will also host a workshop on freighter fleet strategy on Oct. 14.

As the freighter industry congregates in San Diego, here are the major themes that Cargo Facts expects to hear about at this year’s event.

Freighter demand vs capacity

Demand for widebody freighters increased throughout the year as 747 freighters found new homes with the likes of Atlas Air, Air Atlanta Icelandic, Challenge Group and SF Airlines. Meanwhile, the slower narrowbody market has led to an oversupply of 737-800 and A321 freighters. A few carriers, including iAero Airways, Raindo United Services and BBN Airlines Nordic ceased operations while Mesa Airlines stopped CMI 737 freighter operations for DHL. Some A321 freighters are still awaiting placement with customers.

Boeing

Boeing resumed 777F deliveries to China in July and surpassed 250 767-300F deliveries in September before a labor strike halted the planemaker’s production. Meanwhile, the FAA and the Department of Transportation have increased their scrutiny of Boeing’s manufacturing and quality control processes after a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 in January.

To reduce costs and overcome the myriad challenges, Boeing’s new Chief Executive Kelly Ortberg on Friday announced that Boeing will end the 767-300F program in 2027 despite receiving an extension in May to continue production until 2032. The 777-8F’s entry into service has also been pushed from 2027 to 2028.

It remains to be seen how effective Ortberg will be as he addresses safety, regulatory, compliance and labor issues. But it is clear that the pause in 777F deliveries — already delayed before the strike because of GE90 delays — and the 777-8F delay come amid a lack of widebody capacity.

Engines

Engine issues have pervaded the commercial aviation industry in the past year.

In addition to causing new 777F delays, GE90 powerplants have seen an increase in demand as carriers look to retain their 777-300ERs in passenger service for longer, while the new GE9X similarly contributes to delays with the new 777X program. This is limiting feedstock for 777 conversions as they work toward certification.

Passenger airlines have also committed to lease extensions on other aircraft types like A330s, A321s and 737-800s, increasing the demand for engines used by air cargo operators as supply chain constraints and labor shortages limit available engines with green time.

Widebody fleet renewal

Widebody freighters continue to set the pace for fleet renewal as carriers transition to next-generation conversion and production programs while removing older types.

This has been particularly evident in the large-widebody segment and has at least partly contributed to Boeing’s record-setting monthly orders for the 777F this year.

National Airlines announced at the Farnborough Air Show in July that it would buy four 777Fs for the first time, although it intends to keep operating its 747-400F fleet for now.

Azerbaijan-based Silk Way West Airlines topped up its 777F order to six aircraft in April and removed two 747-400Fs as part of its fleet strategy.

Taiwan’s China Airlines used to be one of the largest operators of production 747-400Fs but in 2024 saw the 777F become the main freighter type in its fleet while others have eagerly picked up China Airlines’ 747s.

In the medium-widebody segment, Chinese carriers lead the transition to A330 freighters as 767 conversion programs wind down. Air Hong Kong, the largest operator of the type globally with nine DHL-owned A330-300P2Fs, will no longer operate A300-600Fs by the end of 2025.

Cargo Facts Symposium 2024

All these themes will inform the discussions at Cargo Facts Symposium 2024. In addition to the three fireside chats, the event includes sessions such as:

A panel reviewing the past, present and future of freighter aircraft and the freighter market;

A presentation on large-widebody freighters by Challenge Group co-founder and Challenge Airlines BE CEO Eshel Heffetz;

A panel on freighter and engine leasing;

A presentation on advanced air mobility by Beta Technologies Sales Director Skye Carapetyan;

A panel on MRO partnerships; and

An Oxford-style debate on the state of freighter conversions.

View the full event agenda here.

Follow Cargo Facts’ daily coverage of the event on our dedicated page.

It is not too late to register for the event online or in person.