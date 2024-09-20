West Atlantic UK this month removed the oldest aircraft in its fleet, a 1986-vintage 737-300 freighter.

The aircraft (23513, ex-TNT Airways) was also the lone IAI conversion alongside AEI- and PEMCO-converted 737 Classics in West Atlantic UK’s fleet.

Unit 23513 left the United Kingdom on Sept. 11 and arrived in Opa-locka, Fla. (OPF), the next day. It is unclear which operator it will join.

The freighter is worth about $3.3 million, according to valuation firm mba Aviation.

West Atlantic UK has one 737-300F remaining: a 1988-vintage PEMCO conversion (23951). West Atlantic operates that aircraft on behalf of a private owner, primarily for the transportation of bloodstock, the carrier told Cargo Facts.

The freighter’s owner does not plan to dispose of the aircraft for now, West Atlantic said, adding that unit 23951 completed a C check this year.

West Atlantic has retired four 737-300Fs — all PEMCO conversions —in the past three years. Most recently, the 1990-vintage unit 24679 started flying in May with Panama-based UniWorld Air Cargo, which acquired it in 2023.

West Atlantic UK also operates two 737-800BCFs, six 737-400SFs and three ATR 72Fs, including one (147) with a large cargo door. One of the AEI-converted 737-400SFs, the 1989-vintage unit 24128, will leave the fleet in October, the carrier said.

There are no other fleet changes planned, West Atlantic UK said.

West Atlantic UK’s Sweden-based affiliate operates one 737-800BCF, one 737-800SF and a 757-200PCF that it flies on a CMI basis for Faroe Islands-based salmon carrier FarCargo.

