SHANGHAI — Cargo Facts Asia 2025 kicks off today in Shanghai, marking the event’s return to China for the first time since 2019.

The conference brings together industry leaders, executives and market influencers at the W Shanghai to expand on the latest developments and trends unfolding in the air cargo sector while highlighting events taking place in the Asia-Pacific region.

The evolution of freighter fleets in the Asia-Pacific region accelerated in 2024, particularly in China, where more than a third of EFW’s A330 freighter conversions have entered service.

For example, Air Hong Kong, the largest operator of the type, will aid China’s A330F fleet growth when it takes delivery of three more DHL-owned A330 freighters and phases out three older A300-600Fs this year, while Air China Cargo expects to receive four more A330-200P2F conversions in 2025.

Adding maindeck capacity

To fulfill the growing demand for younger widebody lift capacity, China’s carriers, which operate more than 90% of Asia’s 777 production freighters, continue to take new deliveries from Boeing.

Air China Cargo took delivery of its twelfth 777F in February and expects to add at least one more in 2025 while China Southern Cargo received its eighteenth 777 freighter that same month.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korean carrier Air Incheon will soon enter the widebody sector with 747-400 freighters after it completes the acquisition of the Asiana Cargo business.

Although China is leading the transition to next-generation narrowbody conversions globally with more than fifty 737NG and A321 freighters registered in the country, other carriers within the region continue to grow their fleets with a mix of younger and older narrowbody conversion types.

For example, Malaysia-based MJets Air looks to increase its narrowbody freighter fleet to thirteen this year after acquiring a second 737-400 freighter from JLPS in January and leasing two more 737-800BCFs from AerCap earlier in 2024.

View the full event agenda.

Key themes for Cargo Facts Asia

Cargo Facts Asia 2025 will feature a fireside chat with YTO Cargo Airlines Chairman David Su, along with sessions on topics including:

Freighter conversions amid limited resources and escalating costs;

Asia’s next wave of widebody freighters;

Trends in freighter leasing and aircraft values; and

The use of large autonomous cargo aircraft in the commercial market.

Speakers joining the panel discussions include:

Andy Ishige, head of marketing for freighter conversions at Boeing;

Wayne Lyu, general manager of commercial at STAECO;

Juliet Tang, executive deputy general manager of Shanghai Airport Authority Logistics Development Co.;

Robert Zhang, commercial director at SF Airlines; and

Boon Keng Tan, senior vice president, general manager and head of aircraft and freighter leasing at ST Engineering.

Follow the daily coverage of Cargo Facts Asia’s highlights, and use the mobile event app to network with other attendees.

Register now for Cargo Facts’ essential regional events for industry stakeholders: