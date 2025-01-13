MJets Air is aiming to double its fleet to around thirteen narrowbody freighters by the end of 2025 and will soon add its seventh unit as part of that plan.

The planned additions will all be 737s, with MJets preferring -800Fs over Classics, the Malaysia-based carrier told Cargo Facts.

MJets expects to take delivery of a 737-400 freighter on Jan. 24 after signing a purchase agreement with a subsidiary of lessor JLPS for about $4.6 million on Dec. 23, 2024, according to a stock exchange filing that day.

The 737-400 will be the first aircraft MJets has bought, joining another -400F and five -800BCFs on lease.

The acquisition and fleet plan are part of the growth strategy of MJets’ parent, supply chain group MMAG Holdings, to expand its air freight business and improve control of its own capacity, according to the filing.

MJets launched as Kargo Xpress in 2021 using a 1995-vintage 737-400F (26605) on lease from Vallair. It then added two 737-800BCFs (34267 and 34966) on lease from AerCap in late 2021 and early 2022, and another 737-800BCF (29670) on lease from Genesis in late 2022.

It wasn’t until the second half of 2024 that MJets continued growing its fleet, putting two more 2007-vintage 737-800BCFs (32685 and 32690) into service on lease from AerCap.

Narrowbody freighters in Malaysia

Malaysia Airlines signed a one-year ACMI deal at the end of November, appointing MJets to operate a regional narrowbody freighter network on its behalf in 2025, MJets said in December.

MJets is the largest narrowbody freighter operator in Malaysia. World Cargo Airlines also flies 737-800BCFs and has three of the type, along with a 737-400F (25099) that has been parked for almost a year, while AirAsia and Raya Airways operate three and two A321-200Fs, respectively.

Raya previously operated a 737-400SF (27660) but that off-lease aircraft has been inactive for almost a year.

Malaysia had been home to another 737 freighter operator, My Jet Xpress, with five Classics until 2024. The Malaysian Aviation Commission said in May that it had revoked that airline’s license and AOC.

