The 777-300ERSF is now the second widebody freighter capable of carrying the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engine after IAI approved its transport this week. IAI overcame the engine height and diameter challenges the engine poses for many aircraft, it told Cargo Facts. The Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 was designed specifically for the 787 Dreamliner and is 15.5 […]