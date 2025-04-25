Lufthansa Cargo will add an additional weekly flight each to Buenos Aires and Curitiba, Brazil, this summer on a 777F.

The additional flights give cargo customers access to weekly freighter frequencies of 4/7 to South America, the carrier said in an April 24 release. Lufthansa Cargo will now fly to South America four times per week: twice to Buenos Aires (EZE) and twice to Curitiba (CWB).

The flights include stops in Viracopos, Brazil (VCP), and Montevideo, Uruguay (MVD).

To celebrate the expanded operations, Lufthansa has named the production 777F (68197) that flies the South American routes “Hola Argentina.” The carrier added unit 68197 to its fleet in August 2024.

Lufthansa Cargo also launched two weekly narrowbody-freighter flights to Katowice, Poland (KTW), this month. Flights LH8318 and LH8319 will be operated by an A321P2F between Frankfurt (FRA) and KTW on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Routes roundup

Other cargo carriers have announced new or expanded routes recently.

TAP Air Cargo will begin flying to Los Angeles (LAX) on May 16, operating up to four weekly flights. The airline offers belly capacity with its fleet of nineteen A330-900s, three A330-200s and seventeen A321neos.

Saudia Cargo has launched new freighter routes from Zhengzhou, China (CGO), to Liege, Belgium (LGG), and from LGG to Dammam, Saudi Arabia (DMM). The carrier will operate the CGO-LGG route twice a week and the direct route from LGG to DMM, which began April 3, brings the carrier’s total weekly flights from LGG to eleven. Saudia Cargo operates four 747-400 freighters and four 777 freighters.

FedEx launched its first direct freighter flight from Singapore to the United States. A 777F will fly from FedEx’s South Pacific Regional Hub in Singapore (SIN) to Anchorage, Alaska (ANC) six times a week. A direct return flight from ANC to SIN runs once a week, with plans to expand to five weekly return flights by the summer.

Emirates SkyCargo will launch a dedicated weekly freighter to Narita (NRT), increasing the network of destinations served by Emirates freighters to thirty-eight. Beginning May 24, a 777F will arrive at NRT on Saturday mornings before heading to Dubai (DWC).

Etihad Cargo will increase its total flights to and from China from eleven in 2024 to eighteen in 2025. The carrier, which operates five 777Fs, will supplement capacity with a wet-leased 747F. Etihad Cargo has so far added three additional weekly freighter flights to Shenzhen (SZX).

Oman Air Cargo will launch flights between Muscat, Oman (MCT), and Amsterdam (AMS), marking the airline’s 11th destination in Europe, on July 1. The flight, operated by a passenger 787-9, will run four times each week.

