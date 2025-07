My Freighter has launched a route to Hangzhou, China, landing at the airport for the first time on July 2 with a 767-300BDSF carrying about fifty tonnes of cargo. The 1994-vintage aircraft (26986) departed Tashkent, Uzbekistan (TAS), at 5:25 p.m. and landed at Hangzhou (HGH) at 2:50 a.m., according to FlightRadar24. My Freighter operates four […]