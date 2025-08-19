Cargo Facts is pleased to announce that a new webinar “Air cargo route networks: Strategies for improved results and greater efficiencies” will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. ET.

Cargo demand, fuel and fleet costs, e-commerce growth, geopolitical situations, and much more affect the planning and implementation of cargo routes. Hear industry leaders discuss cargo route development, the considerations that come with it, and the process for implementing new routes and changing existing ones in this webinar, moderated by Cargo Facts Deputy Editor Yael Katzwer.

Distinguished panelists include:

Oguzhan Cerrah, vice president of cargo network planning and development at Turkish Airlines ; and

Nadeem Sultan, senior vice president of freighters and cargo planning at Emirates SkyCargo .

The panelists together bring more than 40 years industry experience to the discussion.

Cerrah, who joined Turkish Airlines in 2012, was appointed vice president of cargo network planning and development in August 2024. He served as regional director for South America from 2020 to 2024 and as regional sales manager for the Americas for four years before that.

Turkish operates eight 777Fs and ten production A330-200Fs. Turkish Airlines will increase its 777F fleet to twelve aircraft after placing an order in 2024 with Boeing for four more of the large-widebody production freighters. The carrier also placed an order with Airbus for five A350Fs in late 2023 as it looks to almost double its freighter fleet to more than forty aircraft by 2033.

Sultan was promoted to SVP of freighters and cargo planning at Emirates in September 2023. He has served in various executive roles with multiple carriers, including Qatar Airways, Atlas Air and CargoLogicAir, for more than twenty years.

Emirates continues to evaluate the A350F and 777-8F but placed orders for ten more 777Fs in 2024 to expand its fleet. To further increase its widebody freighter capacity, Emirates in 2024 engaged Compass Air Cargo to fly three 747-400Fs in ACMI service on its behalf. Emirates and Teleport formally announced a deal at the IATA World Cargo Symposium in April that includes access to each carrier’s freighter capacity.

