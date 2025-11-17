Cargo Facts is pleased to announce a free webinar “Full thrust: Navigating engine challenges in the freighter segment” taking place Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. ET.

The webinar will highlight the existing and new challenges that have affected the transition of existing engine feedstock from passenger carriers to freighter operators, and what lies ahead as the shortage of power plants further decreases capacity.

Register here for the engine webinar.

In addition to production issues and conversion program delays, available engine supply dipped this year as reciprocal tariffs disrupted the supply chain. The costs of materials and components needed for overhaul and repair on existing power plants also have risen as a result.

Among the setbacks that will strain the engine market further are:

Airbus pushing the arrival of its A350F to 2027.

In addition, the engine webinar will address:

Increasing demand for limited engine capacity;

Reducing turnaround time for engine repairs; and

Adjusting strategy to extend the life of existing engines.

Register here for Cargo Facts’ free webinar, “Full thrust: Navigating engine challenges in the freighter segment,” on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. ET.

Cargo Facts LATAM 2026, the essential event for stakeholders in Latin America, will take place Feb. 10-12 at the Marquis Reforma in Mexico City. Learn more and register by Dec. 26 to take advantage of early-bird pricing.